Over 70 recyclers register under Rs 1,500-cr critical mineral recycling scheme: JNARDDC

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) The Centre's Rs 1,500-crore Critical Mineral Recycling Incentive Scheme has gained momentum with strong industry participation, as over 70 recycling companies have already registered and over 10 firms have been acknowledged under the eligibility framework, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Addressing the International Material Recycling Conference (IMRC) 2026 here, Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC) Director Anupam Agnihotri said the scheme, operationalised under the National Critical Mineral Mission, aims to create 2.7 lakh metric tonnes of recycling capacity and offers investment-linked incentives to eligible recyclers based on scale and technology benchmarks.

He said recycling would play a decisive role in securing India's long-term access to critical minerals amid tightening global supply chains, as many of the 24 identified critical minerals remain largely import-dependent.

"India must act now to build domestic recycling and recovery capacity if it wants secure supply chains," Agnihotri said.

Under the scheme, large recyclers can avail incentives of up to Rs 50 crore, while smaller players are eligible for support of up to Rs 25 crore, linked to plant and machinery investment, with a focus on high-quality recovery from scrap rather than volume expansion.