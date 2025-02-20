Over 73.8 lakh women in Rajasthan have benefitted from Ujjwala scheme: Sumit Godara

Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara on Thursday said 73.82 lakh women in the state have benefitted from the Ujjwala scheme.

Speaking during the Question Hour in the Assembly, he said the Ujjwala scheme was launched in 2016 to free poor women from the toxic smoke emitted from traditional stoves. Under this scheme, of the more than 1.83 crore LPG gas connections issued in the state, 73.82 lakh women have been given the benefit of Ujjwala Yojana.

He said at the start of the Ujjwala scheme, a target was set to provide five crore connections in the country. At present, 10.33 crore LPG connections have been provided through this scheme. This achievement reflects the commitment of the government and the success of the scheme, which has benefited millions of poor families with clean and safe fuel.

Godara said under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, 12 subsidised gas cylinders are provided every year for refilling to Ujjwala connection holders.

Responding to a supplementary question, Godara said the state government is committed to providing the benefits of the Food Security Scheme to eligible persons.

He said the portal has been opened by the state government from January 26, 2025 to add the names of deprived eligible families under the Food Security Scheme. To avail of the benefits of this scheme, eligible persons are continuously applying through e-Mitra and departmental portal. PTI AG SDA TRB