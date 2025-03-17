Over 7,400 projects completed so far under Smart Cities Mission: Khattar

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said more than 7,400 projects have been completed so far under the Smart Cities Mission valid till March 31 this year.

The mission was launched in June 2015 wherein 100 cities were selected to be developed as smart cities across the country, making them citizen-friendly and sustainable.

Replying to Congress member Rajiv Shukla's question in Rajya Sabha whether the government has ended this Mission since no budget provision has been made for 2025-26, Khattar said many programmes are inspirational and can be replicated.

"Smart Cities Mission was a time-bound programme and it was limited to 100 cities. The Centre has contributed Rs 48,000 crore in this programme and states had to fund an equal amount," he said.

Under this mission, the minister said many projects were undertaken like smart roads and digitisation for ease of living.

Khattar said more than 7,400 projects have been completed so far in 100 cities under Smart Cities Mission (SCM) and those under progress will be completed. He said if there are any demand till March 31, 2025, that will also be fulfilled.

After this deadline, Khattar said the development work in cities will not be under the SCM head and will be undertake through some other schemes.

In a written reply on Monday, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said, "The central government has a total outlay of Rs 48,000 crore for the 100 cities under SCM. As on March 4, 2025, the cities are able to claim central financial assistance amounting to Rs 47,538 crore under SCM, out of which Rs 45,772 crore have been utilized." The 100 cities have undertaken a total of 8,063 projects amounting to Rs 1,64,545 crore, in SCM.

As on March 4, 2025, 7,504 projects (93 per cent of total projects) amounting to Rs 1,50,306 crore have been completed, as per the data provided by 100 Smart Cities. As many as 559 projects amounting to Rs 14,239 crore are ongoing.

"On the requests received from states/ UTs, Government of India has extended the SCM up to March 31, 2025 for completion of its ongoing projects," the minister said. PTI MJH BUN MJH ANU ANU