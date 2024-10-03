Over 75 million export, import containers tracked by logistics data bank so far

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The logistics data bank system has so far tracked over 75 million export and import containers, the commerce and industry ministry said on Thursday.

The Logistics Data Bank System (LDB) is a major initiative of NICDC Logistics Data Services (NLDS) to provide the export-import container visibility service across India along with comparative performance metrics.

NLDS was incorporated in December 2015 with the objective of effectively leveraging ICT across the logistics sector, inculcate best practices across the various processes and work towards bringing in efficiency in the supply chain.

"Logistics Data Bank (LDB) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully tracking over 75 million EXIM containers," the minister said.

Rajat Kumar Saini, CEO and MD, NICDC (National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation) and Chairman, NLDSL, said that tracking 75 million containers reflects the growing impact of digitalization in India's logistics sector.

LDB serves as a single-window container logistics visualization system, providing comprehensive tracking using container numbers.

This system tracks containers between ports and their hinterlands, including Inland Container Depots (ICDs), Container Freight Stations (CFSs), port-associated parking plazas, toll plazas, railway stations, industrial corridors, SEZs, and empty yards, during EXIM (export-import) and domestic journeys.

The World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI), which ranks countries based on their logistics performance, has recognized the pivotal role of LDB in India's improved rankings.

India's LPI ranking improved from 44 in 2018 to 38 in 2023, showcasing the significant advancements in logistics efficiency driven by LDB's contributions.

Moreover, LDB has seen widespread acceptance within the trade community, with an average of over 45 lakh unique container searches per month, it said.

"This high usage reflects the system's effectiveness and the value it brings to stakeholders within the logistics sector," it added.

LDB's tracking services can be accessed through a single window via www.ldb.co.in, simplifying the container tracking process for logistics stakeholders.