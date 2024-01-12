Over 75% intercity passengers booked bus rides from 6 pm-12 midnight on redBus last year

New Delhi: Over 75 per cent of all intercity bus passengers, who made bookings on the redBus platform, travelled between 6pm and 12 midnight in 2023, according to a report.

The time from noon to 5pm was a distant second with 13 per cent of all travel occurring during this time, the online bus ticketing platform said in a report released on Friday.

A total of 76 per cent of people made intercity travel bookings on the platform for journeys between 6 pm and 12 midnight, the report said.

As per the report, on an average, more than 50,000 buses were available on the redBus platform per day in 2023. All calculations are as per data on the redBus platform for 2023.

Additionally, according to the report, the popularity of AC buses remained high, constituting 63 per cent of all intercity bus bookings on redBus, higher than the 60 per cent recorded in 2023.

As per the report, Tirupati and Shirdi were the most-visited pilgrimage destinations in 2023, followed by Nashik & Ujjain (Mahakaleshwar).

The report added that Goa topped as the leisure destination choice, followed by Pondicherry, Manali, and Siliguri.