Over 7,500 global buyers to participate in three-day mega food show

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Over 1,200 exhibitors and more than 7,500 global buyers will participate in the three-day mega food show in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, beginning Monday.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the seventh edition of Indusfood 2024, Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) said in a statement.

Indusfood is India's only export-focused food and beverages trade fair showcasing domestic products to global buyers.

This would act as a platform to Indian companies, global importers, retailers, and distribution chains to look for business opportunities and collaborations, it said.

Mohit Singla, Chairman, TPCI, said that the show "has scaled up tremendously, with around 1,200 plus exhibitors, over 7,500 global guyers. Over 120 exhibitors from around the world are also coming".

Delegates from 90-plus countries are expected to visit this edition of the show.

The sectors which will present their products include sweets and confectionery, dairy, dry fruits, tea and coffee, spices, fresh fruits and vegetables, wine and alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, organic and health food, oil and oil seeds. PTI RR HVA