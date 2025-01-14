Over 80 global players to display new battery storage tech at Bharat Battery Show starting Jan 19

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Over 80 global players from Germany, the US, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and China, among others will showcase new charging infra technology and solutions during Bharat Battery Show, a part of Bharat Mobility Global Expo beginning on Sunday.

The Bharat Battery Show will also showcase over 20 innovative product launches, factory announcements and international partnerships, a statement said. It will feature cutting-edge technologies in battery storage, battery recycling, and charging infrastructure.

The three-day event is being organised by IESA (India Energy Storage Alliance) as a part of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Bharat Mandapam here.

IESA is also organizing two pre-event conferences -- the 4th India Battery Manufacturing and Supply Chain Summit on January 15-16 and the India Battery Recycling and Reuse Summit on January 18.

Also, two knowledge sessions will be organised during the exhibition days at Bharat Mandapam on January 21.

India’s charging infrastructure has been boosted by the government's PM E-Drive programme where the government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for fast charging solutions.

India already has around 20,000 public charging stations and multiple charging stations at households for two-wheelers, e-rickshaws, and electric cars. PTI KKS ANU