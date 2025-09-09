Over 8,000 biostimulant products lose registration as govt ends provisional approval

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The government has invalidated provisional registrations for more than 8,000 biostimulant products with effect from June 17, 2025, ending a four-year transition period to regulate the previously uncontrolled agricultural enhancement sector.

The government had issued provisional certificates to over 8,000 biostimulant products through its G3 certifications, providing manufacturers and importers adequate time to generate data on bioefficacy, toxicity and chemistry required for full approval under the Fertilizer Control Order (FCO), 1985.

Originally set to expire on February 23, 2023, the provisional registration period was extended multiple times on industry requests -- first to February 22, 2024, then to February 22, 2025, and finally to June 16, 2025.

"Keeping in view the interests of farmers, the government has decided not to give any further extension to the provisional registration for biostimulant products beyond 16.06.2025," according to official statement issued by the agriculture ministry.

Among the companies whose products have lost provisional registration are Criyagen Agri and Biotech, Sumitomo Chemical India, Syngenta India, Hindchem Corporation, PI Industries, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals, Godrej Agrovet, and Sadguru Chemicals & Fertilisers, the ministry said.

Other affected manufacturers include Urvara Bio Sciences, Prabhat Fertiliser & Chemicals Works, IPL Biologicals, Aries Agro, Arvind Biotech, Ideal Agri Search, Swaroop Agrochemical Industries, Sahyadri Biotech, Karnataka Agro Chemicals, Sea6 Energy Pvt Ltd, Gujarat Life Sciences, Cropex Ltd, Jivagro Ltd, Vital Crop Science, Nava Bharath Fertilisers, Shivashakti Bio Technologies, and Shanmmukha Agritech.

Prior to regulation under the Fertilizer Control Order (FCO) in 2021, approximately 30,000 biostimulant products were available in the Indian market without regulatory oversight.

The government included biostimulants in the FCO through notification S.O. 882 (E) dated February 23, 2021, defining them as substances or microorganisms that stimulate physiological processes in plants and enhance nutrient uptake, growth, yield and stress tolerance.

Biostimulants are classified into nine categories, including botanical extracts, bio-chemicals, protein hydrolysates, vitamins, microbial products, antioxidants, anti-transpirants, humic and fulvic acids, and live microorganisms.

Currently, only 146 biostimulant products have received full approval for inclusion in Schedule VI of the FCO, with notifications published in the official Gazette of India.

The Department of Agriculture has established a toll-free helpline at 1800-180-1551 for farmers seeking information about approved biostimulant products.