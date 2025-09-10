Over 90 pc Gen Z in India say they do their best work visually: Canva Report

New Delhi, Sept 10 (PTI) Over 90 per cent of Gen Zs surveyed in India believe that visual communication skills are critical to future-proofing their careers, while 69 per cent think their companies should adopt a visual-first approach, according to a report by Canva, the visual communication and collaboration platform.

Nearly 78 per cent GenZs polled in India say encouragement to experiment with AI would improve visual workflows, Canva's annual 'State of Visual Communication' report said.

The research was conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll and Neuro-Insight, combining a global survey of 2,475 business leaders and Gen Z professionals across India, the US, the UK, Australia, Japan, France, Germany, and Spain.

The report highlighted that a significant disconnect exists between how Gen Z employees want to work and the way most companies still operate.

"While 94 per cent of Gen Z professionals in India say they do their best work visually, and neuroscience confirms the power of visual content, only 22 per cent of organisations globally describe themselves as 'design-led' creating friction that slows productivity and undermines engagement," Canva said.

With four generations working in close proximity, each with distinct communication preferences, companies are navigating rising inefficiencies as visual and traditional approaches clash.

"However, the research suggests leaders who bridge this gap and embrace Gen Z's visual-first working style can improve efficiency, elevate creative output and better attract and retain talent as the workforce evolves," it said. PTI MBI MBI TRB TRB