Over 900 startups likely to participate in India Mobile Congress' flagship programme Aspire

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) More than 900 startups are expected to participate in the India Mobile Congress (IMC) flagship programme Aspire.

"For the upcoming edition of Aspire, IMC has partnered with Telecom Centres of Excellence India (TCOE), Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) and TiE Delhi-NCR, with over 900 startups expected to showcase and take part in engaging discussions on categories, including 5G use cases, AI, deep tech, electronics, enterprise, green tech, industry 4.0, security, semiconductors, smart mobility, sustainability and telecommunications equipment," a statement said.

Along with keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside conversations with company founders, IMC 2024 will also feature successful unicorn founders sharing their personal narratives, business lessons learned, and advice.

India Mobile Congress 2024, co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), is scheduled to take place from 15th-18th October 2024 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL BAL