Over 92,000 units established under HADP within 2 years in J&K

Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) The Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) has emerged as a key driver of agricultural transformation in Jammu and Kashmir, with more than 92,000 units established across the Union Territory, officials said on Sunday.

With a total outlay of Rs 5,013 crore and 29 interlinked projects spanning agriculture, horticulture and livestock sectors, the flagship programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2024.

It is designed with a clear objective -- to transition agriculture from subsistence-driven practices to sustainable, resilient and income-generating livelihoods, the officials said.

Agriculture and allied sectors are the backbone of Jammu & Kashmir's rural economy, supporting over 13 lakh families and contributing nearly one-fifth of the region's gross state value added.

As HADP advances into deeper stages of implementation, the officials said the transition from policy intent to on-ground delivery is clearly visible.

More than 3.7 lakh farmers have been registered under the programme, with around 171 activities opened for applications, while over 5.9 lakh applications have been received so far, of which nearly four lakh have been approved across districts, the officials said.

On the ground, more than 92,000 productive units covering farms, nurseries, livestock units, mushroom cultivation, poultry and value-addition enterprises have already been established, with over 86,000 units actively tracked through digital dashboards, they said.

The officials said capacity building has remained central to the programme.

Through DakshKisan, over 3.5 lakh farmers have been onboarded for structured skilling and orientation, with nearly three lakh course completions recorded, the officials said, adding this focus aims to strengthen on-farm decision-making related to crop selection, input optimisation, enterprise choice and risk management.

Monitoring under HADP extends beyond sanctions to measurable outcomes. Digitally tracked units have generated nearly Rs 350 crore in revenue and over Rs 125 crore in profit, along with more than 1.9 crore person-days of employment, the officials said.

In efficiency terms, they said this translates into over Rs 2 of revenue and nearly Re 1 of profit for every rupee of subsidy deployed so far indicating that public investment is translating into tangible household-level economic activity.

The officials said thousands of cases have already been routed to financial institutions, marking a gradual shift from subsidy-centric support to enterprise-oriented financing.

Going forward, they said, emphasis will be placed on expanding coverage, strengthening market linkages and ensuring commercial viability of enterprises already established. PTI TAS TRB