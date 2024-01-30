Over 950 firms from 50 nations to participate in 13th edition of Indiawood

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Over 950 companies from more than 50 countries are likely to participate in the 13th edition of the Indiawood exhibition -- offering products, solutions, and content across entire woodworking and furniture manufacturing -- in February this year.

"Indiawood 2024 will be instrumental in highlighting the scope and aspiration of the woodworking and furniture manufacturing Industry in India," Sonia Prashar, Managing Director, NuernbergMesse India, said in a statement.

The upcoming edition is not only the biggest ever, but also reflects the massive strides the sector has taken in terms of production volumes and technology, Prashar added.

According to the statement, the value of the Indian furniture market is pegged at USD 32 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 20-25 per cent.

The potential for exports is huge since India has only a 5 per cent share of the world market.

Furniture exports increased sharply from Rs 1,952 crore (about USD 26 million) in FY 2013-2014 to Rs 6,790 crore (USD 820 million) in FY 2022-2023 - a 248 per cent growth, the statement said.

Global exhibitor NuernbergMesse India is organising the 13th edition of Indiawood from February 22 to 26 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru.

It will feature over 950 companies, from more than 50 countries, over 75,000 trade visitors and 75,000 sq metres of exhibition area, it stated.

Furniture and kitchen manufacturers, architects, interior designers, timber traders, saw millers, builders, contractors, hardware distributors, and dealers from all over the country and neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, the Middle East and other international nations will be a part of this five-day mega event.

International countries, including Germany, Italy, France, Malaysia, the USA, and Turkey, will be represented via official pavilions.

Advanced technologies like CNC machines, automation, and digital design software have revolutionised precision, efficiency, and creativity in woodworking and furniture manufacturing.

With the rise of urbanisation and compact living spaces, the demand for modular, multifunctional, and space-saving furniture has surged. Indian manufacturers are aligning with global design trends, producing products that align with international standards and aesthetics.

The event will offer a glimpse into the latest innovations, and technology and offers unparalleled networking opportunities, the statement said. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL