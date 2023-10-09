Over Rs 82,000 crore collected under District Mineral Foundation till August: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The mines ministry on Monday said Rs 82,370.79 crore has been collected under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) till August this year.

Advertisment

DMF is a non-profit body working for people and areas affected by mining-related activities in such manner as may be prescribed by the state government.

"The total amount of funds collected under DMF comes to Rs 82,370.79 crore and the amount utilised stands at Rs 45,150.21 crore (August)," the Ministry of Mines said.

As of August, DMFs have been set up in 644 districts in 23 states/Union Territories, while 17 states/UTs have DMFs in each district, the ministry said. States and UTs that have DMFs in all district include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir. PTI SID TRB TRB