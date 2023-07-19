Over two dozen Indian companies participating in Texworld trade fair in NYC

New York, Jul 19 (PTI) Over two dozen Indian companies are participating in a prominent global trade fair being held here for the textile and apparel industry.

India’s Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu inaugurated the India Pavilion at the Texworld Apparel and Home Textile Sourcing Show here on Tuesday.

Over two dozen Indian companies from the apparel, fabric and home textile sectors are participating in the Texworld fair being held from July 18-20.

“Expanding India-US trade basket! Pleasure to inaugurate the India Pavilion at Texworld, Apparel and Home Textile Sourcing Show, #NY. Indian textile companies have on offer a wide range of world class products, in particular climate-smart, organic, and carbon neutral options,” Sandhu tweeted.

India’s participation in the Texworld fair is being anchored by the Handloom Export Promotion Council and the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL), a press release issued by the Consulate General of India in New York said.

Majority of the Indian textile companies participating in the fair are from two main clusters in India – Panipat in Haryana and Karur in Tamil Nadu. There are several new-age products made of Bhagalpuri silk, bamboo, jute and 3D prints on display at the fair, the release said.

After the inauguration, Sandhu interacted with Indian companies and visited their stalls at the fair. He encouraged them to increase efforts to enhance India’s textile exports to the US and, in this regard, noted that the Commercial Wing at the Indian Embassy and Consulates in the US stand ready to offer all possible support.

He further added that the world-class textile products from India already have a large presence in the US, but there was potential to do more, especially in areas of sustainable textiles and organic products.

India’s textile exports to the US in 2022-23 stood at 10.4 billion dollars, accounting for about 9-10 per cent of the US textile imports.

The trade fair takes place biannually at the Javits Convention Centre in New York and is organised by Messe Frankfurt Inc, a leader in international trade fair sector.

Texworld USA brings together exhibitors from around the world who showcase variety of products and services, including fabrics and material combinations to diverse colour palettes and provides a networking platform for businesses, retailers, designers, buyers and industry experts. PTI YAS SCY SCY