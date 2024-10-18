Overseas job opportunities in UAE for Himachal Pradesh residents

Shimla, Oct 18 (PTI) The EFS Facilities Services India, a recruiting agency registered with the Ministry of External Affairs, has offered jobs to people in Himachal at a nuclear power plant in Baraka, a real estate Provis school in Abu Dhabi, and Bike delivery services in Dubai, officials said on Friday.

The HP State Department of Labour, Employment, and Overseas Placement, in a written communique, stated that Himachal Pradesh has received details of vacancies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from EFS Facilities Services India Private Limited, a recruiting agency registered with the Ministry of External Affairs, a statement issued here said.

The communique states that the job includes both technical and non-technical roles, requiring candidates aged between 21 and 45 years and skills of electrician, carpenter, plumber, machine operator and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), Mason, painters with basic English speaking skills are required for posts at the nuclear power plant and Provis school.

These vacancies also call for basic qualifications of X passed and the salaries would range between Rs 23,000 to Rs 1,14,450 and accommodation would be provided.

Bike riders for delivery would need a matriculation certificate, driving license and a valid passport.

Apart from this, candidates will have to undergo training for two months and will be provided Rs 7000 food allowance during the training.

The interested candidates are advised to contact their District Employment Officers with relevant documents, including resumes and passports, within a week for further processing with the recruiting agent, the statement said. PTI BPL MR