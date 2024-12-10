OYO opening new hotel in Rajasthan every 2-3 days; to set up back office for overseas biz: CEO

Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) Travel tech platform OYO is onboarding a new hotel every 2-3 days in Rajasthan and plans to set up a back office in the state to support its overseas business, a top official of the company said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Summit, OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal further said that around 1 lakh customers book its hotel everyday across India and around the same number of customers stay in its hotel everyday overseas as well.

"We are opening a new hotel every 2-3 day. We get a lot of business from overseas. We are setting up a back office of overseas business in Rajasthan because we are getting good talents for technical, finance etc," Agarwal said.

He said that the winter season is going to be the best for tourism business in the last 10 years.

Agarwal said post-Covid people want to enjoy their life and the hotel industry has been witnessing 100 per cent year-on-year growth since then. PTI PRS HVA