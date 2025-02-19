OYO-owned European holiday home brand DanCenter launched in India

New Delhi: Travel tech unicorn OYO's parent company, Oravel Stays, on Wednesday announced the launch of its European holiday homes brand, DanCenter, in the Indian market.

Dancenter was acquired by OYO Vacation Homes in 2019. Since then, the company has expanded its presence in Europe significantly.

The holiday home brand is making its India debut with premium villas and apartments in North Goa, OYO said.

"DanCenter is also in advanced stages of discussion with real estate major Provident Group to launch premium serviced apartments in Goa," OYO said in a statement.

DanCenter, a legacy Danish brand founded in Denmark in 1957, comprises a diverse portfolio of 12,000 properties across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Germany.