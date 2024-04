New Delhi: Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of travel-tech firm OYO, on Wednesday announced the opening of a luxury hotel in Chandigarh, the third under the 'SUNDAY' brand launched in May last year.

SUNDAY Hotels, a luxury hotel chain under LuxAbode Hotels, is a joint venture between the SoftBank Group and Oravel Stays.

Apart from Chandigarh, it has a presence in Jaipur and Vadodara with one property each.

The SUNDAY Hotel in Chandigarh, Zirakpur has 166 rooms and suites.