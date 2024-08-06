OYO parent Oravel Stays plans to open 25 premium hotels under 'SUNDAY' brand this fiscal

New Delhi: Travel tech platform OYO's parent Oravel Stays on Tuesday said it plans to expand its premium portfolio with the opening of 25 new hotels under the 'SUNDAY' brand this financial year.

SUNDAY Hotels is a joint venture between the Softbank Group and Oravel Stays, the parent company of OYO.

The company is planning to launch 25 premium SUNDAY Hotels across key travel destinations such as Gurgaon, Manesar and Corbett, Oravel Stays said.

"Expanding into metropolitan cities beginning with Gurgaon is a natural progression for SUNDAY Hotels as we continue to grow our footprint and cater to the evolving needs of our guests.

"Each location is meticulously chosen to provide guests with convenient access to business districts, cultural landmarks, and entertainment hubs," said Aditya Sharma, Business Head, Oravel Stays Private Ltd.

At present, three SUNDAY Hotels are operational in Jaipur, Vadodara and Chandigarh.