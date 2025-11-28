OYO-parent PRISM seeks shareholders' nod for raising up to Rs 6,650 cr via IPO

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) OYO's parent firm PRISM will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on December 20 to seek shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 6,650 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The global travel tech platform has issued a notice to its shareholders, informing them about the EGM and its agenda.

According to the communication, shareholders will also vote on a bonus issue proposal to issue 1 fully paid-up equity share for every 19 existing equity shares, with December 5, 2025, set as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

This follows PRISM's decision to revisit and unify its earlier bonus structure based on shareholder and investor feedback, with the revised framework entailing equitable participation of all equity shareholders.

The bonus shares will be issued out of the company's share premium and reserves, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

To support the bonus issue and future capital requirements associated with the IPO, the EGM will also vote on increasing the company's authorised share capital from Rs 2,431 crore to Rs 2,491 crore, along with corresponding amendments to Clause V of the Memorandum of Association. PTI RSN MR