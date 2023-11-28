OYO restarts self-operated hotels, targets 200 new properties

New Delhi: Hospitality tech platform OYO on Tuesday said it has restarted self-operated hotels tagged as 'Managed by OYO' through the company's app and website and is seeking partnerships with real estate developers to identify properties for these hotels.

"As part of the program, OYO will secure annual to long-term management contracts on the revenue share basis of 200 premium hotels across Indian metros and give its top hotel operators an opportunity to leverage their expertise in maintaining operational excellence and high customer satisfaction," the company said.

OYO closed its self-operated hotel model in 2020, just before the start of the first wave of COVID-19, and is restarting after three years.

During the pilot phase of the programme, OYO has partnered with 30 realtors and started operations in more than 35 hotels. These hotels are spread across key cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Goa, Jaipur, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Pondicherry and Vadodara.

These hotels will be tagged as 'Managed by OYO' on the company's app and website to signal OYO's active involvement in their operation and superior quality, it stated.

The programme will focus on high-traffic metros and major tourism destinations such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Goa, Chennai and others.

Most of these hotels will be onboarded under the company's premium hotel offerings such as Townhouse, Townhouse Oak and Collection O.

Anuj Tejpal, Chief Merchant Officer, OYO, said, "We are getting encouraging responses from our top hoteliers and planning to increase the current target of 200 hotels under this program."