OYO says Ghaziabad Police cracks down on unauthorised hotels using its brand

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Travel booking platform OYO on Wednesday said the Ghaziabad Police has sealed over 50 hotels that were 'fraudulently' using its branding.

The police have also submitted a report to the licensing authority following a complaint filed by the company against these establishments, OYO said in a statement.

In the statement, OYO said, the company and Ghaziabad Police have launched a joint operation to "crack down on unauthorised hotels fraudulently using OYO's branding".

The travel tech platform had previously issued legal notices to these hotels, demanding the removal of its branding.

"As part of the operation, police visited the identified properties and issued warnings to their management, emphasising the legal consequences of using fake OYO branding," it stated.

The statement by the company quoted Rajesh Kumar, officiating additional commissioner of police, Ghaziabad, as saying, "The drive was specially directed against such unauthorised establishments which have mushroomed and were misusing "OYO" brand name on their boards. They were not authorised to operate. Such establishments were identified and sealed as per procedure".

Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer, OYO India said "These unauthorized hotels often deceive customers... Our partnership with law enforcement ensures action against fake hotels misusing OYO's name, safeguarding our guests and brand integrity".

On Sunday, PTI reported that the travel tech platform has launched a new check-in policy for partner hotels, starting from Meerut, introducing guidelines effective this year whereby unmarried couples will no longer be welcome to check in.

Under the revised policy, all couples will be asked to present valid proof of relationship at check-in, including online bookings.

OYO has empowered its partner hotels' discretion to decline couple bookings based on their judgment, aligning with local social sensibility, the company said. PTI RSN DR