OYO to add 50 hotels, homestays in Rameswaram, Ramanathapuram

New Delhi: Hospitality technology platform OYO on Monday said it plans to add 50 hotels and homestays by the end of this year in Rameswaram and Ramanathapuram.

Aimed at unlocking the untapped tourism potential of Rameswaram, the plan seeks to project and promote Rameswaram as a major tourist attraction while ensuring the preservation of the town's rich cultural heritage, OYO stated.

Most of the homestays will be near Ramanathaswamy Temple.

OYO will also train homestay owners on earning opportunities by enhancing guest experience and efficiently operating their property, besides creating awareness on homestays using various marketing tools.

The hospitality platform also plans to initiate and develop tourism activities such as water sports, marine biodiversity exploration, walking trails and outdoor camping.

"OYO is excited to play a supporting role in the development of Rameswaram as a tourist hotspot. We plan to unveil the hidden gems, showcase the unique experiences, and elevate the tourism potential of this iconic destination through a sustainable tourism development plan.

"We are committed to working closely with government authorities, local stakeholders, and the community to implement this tourism development plan effectively," Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, OYO, said.