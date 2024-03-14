OYO to open 50 homestays in Odisha in 1 year

New Delhi: Hospitality and travel-tech firm OYO on Thursday said it plans to launch 50 homestays in Odisha, specifically in Puri and nearby areas, in the next one year with an aim to cash in on the surge in religious travel.

The company, which has recently opened 65 homestays in Ayodhya, had stated that it plans to open 400 hotels and homestays across major religious hotspots in India.

"The company has partnered with Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) to open these homestays and equip locals with the necessary skills and training to successfully manage homestays, fostering entrepreneurship and creating an additional income source," OYO said in a statement.

The first homestay under this project was recently inaugurated in Puri, OYO said, adding that it planned to open these homestays within the next year across popular destinations like Konark, Pipli, Raghurajpur, and others.

"India is witnessing a surge in religious tourism, and I believe this trend will be a significant driver of growth in the hospitality sector for the next five years. Expanding our presence in key religious hotspots like Puri aligns perfectly with this vision," OYO Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said.

OYO said it has been witnessing a consistent increase in spiritual tourism over the last couple of years, with Puri consistently ranking among the top destinations for spiritual and religious travel.

As per OYO Travelopedia 2023, the company's year-end annual travel trends index, Puri secured the top spot as the most booked spiritual and pilgrimage destination, followed by Amritsar, Varanasi, and Haridwar, the statement said.