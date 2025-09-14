OYO's premium brand Sunday plans to add 40 hotels in 2025-26

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) IPO-bound OYO's parent firm Prism is fast-tracking the growth of its premium hotel brand Sunday, with plans to add 40 new upscale properties, including 4-star and 5-star hotels, across India in the current financial year.

As part of its expansion strategy, Sunday Hotels is focusing on a mix of metro markets and non-metro cities, while also targeting tourism hotspots, including wildlife sanctuaries and prominent religious destinations.

Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are set to drive Sunday Hotels' expansion in FY26, together contributing over 40 per cent of the brand's upcoming portfolio.

"Sunday blends global hospitality expertise with localised operations and cutting-edge technology, creating a flexible and profitable model for both seasoned hotel owners and entrepreneurs across India," Aditya Sharma, Business Head, Sunday Hotels and Resorts, told PTI.

The brand is in advanced discussions with leading hotel owners to bring Sunday Hotels to prime locations in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Raipur, to boost its presence across both established and emerging markets.