OYO's premium brand Sunday plans to open 9 hotels in wildlife tourism hotspots by Mar

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Sunday Hotels, the premium brand owned by OYO's parent firm Prism, plans to open nine more properties across national parks and wildlife reserves by March next year, the travel tech platform said on Monday.

The first of such properties -- Sunday Hotel & Resort at Kiyari Kham, located near the Jim Corbett National Park -- opened last week.

In the coming months, the company plans to open properties under the 'Sunday Wildlife Collection' in wildlife tourism hotspots, including Ranthambore, Bandhavgarh, and Kanha national parks in the north and central regions, and Periyar, Nagarhole, and Wayanad in the southern region.

Aditya Sharma, Business Head, Sunday, said, "Our expansion programme will focus on some of the most popular wildlife destinations...creating a truly pan-India footprint. The Sunday Wildlife Collection will celebrate the spirit of the wild while empowering local communities through employment, artisanal partnerships, sustainable, and eco-friendly practices".

With an estimated over 65 lakh domestic and international tourists visiting India's national parks and wildlife sanctuaries annually, India's jungle tourism sector is growing at over 15 per cent annually, according to industry estimates.

The growth is driven by rising disposable incomes, a renewed focus on nature-led experiences, and the increasing demand for eco-conscious, short-haul getaways and destination weddings.

Sunday Hotels, a premium brand of four-star and five-star hotels owned by OYO's parent firm Prism, was launched in May 2023 through a joint venture between Softbank Group and Oravel Stays.