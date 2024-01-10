Ozone Pharma eyes Rs 1k cr topline in next 3 years

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Ozone Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it is eying a Rs 1,000 crore turnover in the next three years and has launched the 'Molecule initiative' with an aim to become the world's foremost pain management company.

The company is also targeting to propel itself from 56th position to the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in India in the next three years, a statement said.

According to the statement, Ozone launched its Molecule initiative with a vision to become the world's foremost pain management company.

"Embracing a legacy spanning three decades, the Ozone Group has witnessed a remarkable ascent, elevating our ranks from 84 to 56 in the last four years," its CMD SC Sehgal said.

With a strategic vision, our next three-year plan is set to ambitiously propelling from 56 to the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in India and a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore, Sehgal stated.

Ozone Pharmaceuticals Group Director Saurav Banerjee said the company's mission emphasises the commitment to "adding years to life and life to years". PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL