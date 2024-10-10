Ozonetel acquires VNO operator CloudConnect Communications

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Hyderabad-based cloud communications solutions company Ozonetel on Thursday said it has acquired CloudConnect Communications, which will help it capitalise on the USD 50 billion global UCaaS market.

CloudConnect Communications is a mobile-first unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions provider and a licensed virtual network operator (VNO).

This acquisition enables Ozonetel to offer end-to-end solutions seamlessly integrating workplace communication, collaboration, customer engagement, and experience management, Ozonetele Founder and CEO Atul Sharma said in a statement.

CloudConnect’s UCaaS solutions are now a part of Ozonetel’s oneCXi platform and will create a powerful suite of tools that addresses the evolving communication needs of modern businesses, Sharma added.

Ozonetel provides end-to-end solutions for businesses, from internal workplace communication and collaboration to customer engagement and experience (CX).