P K Basumatary appointed new head of Guwahati Refinery

Guwahati, Mar 3 (PTI) The Guwahati Refinery, owned by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), on Sunday said Pradip Kumar Basumatary has taken charge as the chief general manager and refinery head following the superannuation of G K Goyari.

Basumatary, a mechanical engineering graduate from Assam Engineering College, took charge on March 1, the company said in a statement.

Prior to the new role, Basumatary was the chief general manager (technical) at the Guwahati Refinery.

"Basumatary has a rich experience of refinery operation and maintenance, project commissioning, handling fuel quality upgradation projects under BS-VI regime, amongst others," it said.

Besides, he has been instrumental in augmenting Guwahati Refinery's capacity to 1.2 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) in 2023 and synchronising the operation with 132-KV grid power of the state government, the statement said.