P N Gadgil Q3 profit up 98.64 pc at Rs 170.91 crores

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Jewellery retailer P N Gadgil Jewellers reported 98.64 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 170.91 crore during the quarter ending December 31, 2025, compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 86.04 crores during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, P N Gadgil Jewellers said in a statement on Monday.

Revenue from operations of the company grew by 35.58 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 3,302.61 crores compared with Rs 2,435.75 crores in the same period of the previous year.

"The quarter witnessed strong momentum, supported by healthy festive and wedding-led demand. Revenue from operations increased 35.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,302.61 crores in Q3 FY26, despite gold price volatility. Demand remained broad-based across core markets, led by gold jewellery, new designs and an increasing preference for light weight and studded jewellery, supported by strong brand recall and customer trust," P N Gadgil Jewellers Chairman and Managing Director Dr Saurabh Gadgil said.

Profitability improved significantly during the quarter, with PAT rising 98.6 per cent YoY to Rs 170.91 crores, supported by a favourable product mix, higher contribution from studded jewellery, along with disciplined cost management, resulted in meaningful margin expansion, he said.

Retail continued to be the primary growth driver, complemented by strong growth in e-commerce and steady performance in the franchise segment, he said.

"Going ahead, management remains focused on driving same-store sales growth, maintaining healthy inventory turns, and sustaining profitable growth, supported by continued upcoming festive and wedding-led demand," Gadgil added. PTI SM MR