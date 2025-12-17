P T Usha flags crisis of Wayanad coffee growers in RS, seeks urgent govt action

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Athlete-turned-Rajya Sabha member P T Usha on Wednesday raised concern over the deepening crisis faced by coffee growers in Kerala's Wayanad district, urging the government to take coordinated and time-bound action to address issues ranging from human-wildlife conflict to crop insurance failures.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, Usha, one of India's most celebrated track and field athletes who hails from Kozhikode district, said Wayanad contributes significantly to the country's coffee economy and rural livelihood.

"The first and most alarming issue is human and wildlife conflict. Wild animals are increasingly entering the coffee plantations causing extensive crop damage and grave threat to human life," she said.

The nominated member said forests in the region have exceeded their carrying capacity, forcing animals into plantations where food is easily available.

She warned that if immediate scientific wildlife management measures are not undertaken in coordination with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the State Forest Department, the damage to plantations and loss of life will become irreversible.

On crop insurance, Usha said the system has failed to deliver justice to growers as loss assessment mechanisms are outdated and flawed, especially in the context of climate change where droughts, floods and erratic rainfall have become routine.

She urged the Coffee Board to convene a joint meeting of all stakeholders to reform insurance norms and ensure timely and fair compensation.

Highlighting acute labour shortage crippling plantation operations, Usha said mechanisation is no longer a choice but a necessity.

"Indian coffee plantations still depend on outdated methods, making us uncompetitive globally," she said, calling on the Coffee Board to urgently promote terrain-specific mechanisation and modern equipment.

She also suggested a simple mobile platform to connect growers and farm labour, improving employment access and efficiency.

The MP flagged irrigation interference by local bodies during blossom showers, saying authorities often restrict even private water sources, threatening the survival of coffee planters.

She demanded clear legal guidelines to prevent such arbitrary actions.

Usha strongly urged that by 2030, Indian coffee farms be transformed into AI-enabled smart farms, integrating technology, sustainability and precision agriculture to secure the future of the next generation of planters.

She also pointed out that while Wayanad Robusta has received GI tag status, growers lack access to quality evaluation and global recognition, and called for annual cupping competitions and awareness programmes with Coffee Board support.

"I request the government to treat this issue with utmost urgency and take coordinated, time-bound action to protect the coffee growers of Wayanad," she said. PTI LUX DR DR