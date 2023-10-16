P-TAL raises Rs 4.33 crore

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Ayurvedic kitchenware and home decor startup P-TAL on Monday said it has raised Rs 4.33 crore in a funding round led by Titan Capital.

Other investors in the seed funding round were Anicut Capital, Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth), Sandeep Aggarwal (Droom and Shopclues), Vishesh Khurana (Shiprocket), Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah (Beardo and Renee Cosmetics), Bala Sarda (VAHDAM India), Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj (Sirona), Ashish Tulsian (POSist) and Arjun Vaidya (Dr Vaidya's and V3 Ventures), among others, P-TAL said in a statement.

The funding will be utilised for building a core team for expansion in the space of brass, copper, and bronze products.

P-TAL Co-founder and CEO Aditya Agrawal said the funding round has not just been about the capital but has also helped us get onboard key investors from the ecosystem who have built large businesses.

*** BIVA Analytics raises USD 500,000 * Plug and play analytics platform for e-commerce BIVA Analytics on Monday said it has raised USD 500,000 (about Rs 4.16 crore) in a funding round led by Equanimity Ventures.

Other investors in the seed funding round were T-Hub, SucSeed Ventures, WarmUp Ventures and other angel investors.

The company empowers e-commerce businesses by aggregating data from e-commerce stores, marketplaces, marketing platforms, logistics platforms, payment gateways, and order management platforms, offering a unified dashboard and intuitive pre-built reports.

The company plans to focus on product development, market expansion, and talent acquisition as well as AI integration with the recent capital inflow.

"This successful fundraising round is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are excited about the future and are well-positioned to accelerate our growth, drive innovation, and make a lasting impact in the B2B SaaS Analytics space," BIVA Founders Abhiram Kolli and Akhila Ganti said. PTI GRJ SHW