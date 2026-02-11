Pace Digitek bags Rs 1,775 cr solar project from KREDL

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Pace Digitek on Wednesday said it has secured a 250 MW solar project with a 1.1 GWh battery energy storage system worth Rs Rs 1,775 crore from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd.

The project involves setting up a 250 MW solar PV power project integrated with a 250 MW / 1,100 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Ryapte in the Pavagada Solar Park, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Pace Digitek Ltd, an integrated provider of telecom infrastructure and energy solutions, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd (KREDL), a Government of Karnataka Undertaking, for the development of a renewable energy project at the Pavagada Solar Park.

This project, awarded under a tariff-based competitive bidding process (Tranche I), is designed to supply peak power and optimise grid utilisation in Karnataka.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has adopted an interim tariff of Rs 5.51 per unit with Viability Gap Funding (VGF).PTI KKS DR DR