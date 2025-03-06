Packaging industry meet to discuss sustainable solutions, waste reduction: IIP

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) More than 400 industry stakeholders from over 20 countries are participating in the international packaging industry summit here to discuss sustainable solutions, waste reduction and recycling and other industry-related issues, a statement said on Thursday.

Around 50 foreign participants from over 20 countries are taking part in the three day event which started on Thursday with a focus on sustainability and consumer safety, organiser Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) said in the statement.

"The main objective of the summit is to highlight the latest trends and technologies of various packaging materials, conversion technologies and packaging machineries with automation to increase the productivity and to reduce the wastage," IIP Chairman Sunil Jain said.

Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra who was present at the inauguration urged packaging companies to learn about best practices and the latest innovations that improve product safety and longevity.

IIP Director Tanweer Alam said that Indian packaging industry is growing at an annual 15 per cent growth against global growth of nearly 4 per cent and is on course to emerge as the third-largest industry in the country.

Packaging industry has been aiding to boost the country's exports through innovative solutions, he said at the the 5th International Summit for Packaging Industry here.

He said that participants will deliberate on ways to reduce waste generation, recycling of packaging material and steps to make circular economy.

APEDA-sponsored export packaging solutions which reinforces the commitment to innovation and quality in packaging for agricultural exports were also launched at the event. The solutions have been developed by IIP students.