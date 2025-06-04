Packaging paper demand to grow in double digits on rising adoption of sustainable products: IPMA

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) The demand for packaging paper and paperboard is set to grow in double digits in the next decade on rising adoption of eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics, according to Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA).

Out of a total domestic paper market of 23 million metric tonnes, packaging paper & board account for 15 million metric tonnes, growing at 8-9 per cent in the last few years, IPMA President Pawan Agarwal said in a statement.

"A lot of demand is coming from leading brand owners across FMCG, Pharma and Food & Beverages to switch from single-use plastic to paper packaging. However, for widening its usage across segments, effective barrier coating of paper is imperative," Agarwal said while addressing a summit in Delhi.

The market for barrier-coated papers (board and packaging included) is projected to reach about USD 11 billion globally by 2030, Indian Pulp & Paper Technical Association president Pavan Khaitan said at the summit - Barrier Coating of Paper to Replace Single Use Plastic.

Barrier-coated paper represents a major leap in sustainable packaging, Khaitan said, adding that these products offer safe, functional and sustainable packaging solutions, being biodegradable and recyclable.