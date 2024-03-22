Pact signed for capacity enhancement of Kolkata airport

Kolkata, Mar 22 (PTI) The Airports Authority of India on Friday inked a pact with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for construction of a subway/underpass across the VIP Road to connect Kolkata airport’s operational area with its residential colony.

The tunneling work is part of proposed development for capacity enhancement of Kolkata airport.

The estimated cost of building the 90-metre tunnel will be around Rs 229.43 crore, the AAI said in a statement.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) will execute the tunneling work, which is expected to be completed within 15 months.

Upon completion, the current AAI residential colony will become the airport's extended operational area, featuring a cargo complex and other facilities.

Existing cargo facilities will be relocated to the extended operational area, allowing the repurposing of available land for construction of new aircraft parking bays.

This relocation of cargo facilities is essential to optimise land utilisation for creating airside facilities capable of meeting future demands.

Expansion beyond the airport's existing boundaries is deemed unfeasible due to severe land constraints.

"For improving logistics at Kolkata airport, the AAI has taken up the work to construct a subway or underpass of around 90-metre-long, 15-metre-wide and 5.5-metre-high passing approximately three metre below the VIP Road, with connecting ramps on both sides of the underpass," it said.

According to AAI sources, the tunnel, which will cross the VIP Road and connect the existing operational area with the proposed extended operational area, will be located beneath the Metro tunnel that is entering the airport area from Kaikhali.

The subway or underpass is exclusively intended to be used by airport stakeholders, airport entry pass holders and is far away from aircraft and passenger areas. PTI SBN MNB