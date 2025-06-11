Pacts under Rising Rajasthan Summit taking concrete shape: CM

Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Wednesday the pacts signed under the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' are taking concrete shape due to the state government's investment and industry policies.

Sharma was reviewing the agreements of various departments signed under this summit.

He said that the 'groundbreaking' of projects worth Rs 3.25 lakh crore has given new impetus to the development of the state.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure the start of projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore in the coming month.

According to an official statement, he directed the secretaries of all the departments to establish regular communication with the investors and expedite approvals by regularly reviewing the MoUs.

Sharma said that 'Rising Rajasthan Summit' is proving to be a strong pillar in realising the dream of developed Rajasthan.

He also asked officials to finalise the pending policies by July 31.