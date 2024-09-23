Paddy acreage up 2.22pc so far in this kharif season

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Area sown to paddy has increased by 2.22 per cent to 413.50 lakh hectares so far in the ongoing 2024-25 kharif (summer) season, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

In the year-ago period, area under paddy was 404.50 lakh hectares.

Sowing of paddy, the main kharif crop, begins with the onset of southwest monsoon from June, and harvesting takes place from September.

Additionally, area sown to pulses increased to 128.58 lakh hectare till September 23 of the ongoing season, from 119.28 to pulses in the same period last year, the ministry said in a statement.

Area sown to 'arhar' and 'moong' reported higher area at 46.50 lakh hectare and 35.46 lakh hectare, respectively, while area under urad was slightly lower at 30.73 lakh hectare so far in the current season.

Area under coarse cereals and 'Shree Anna' (millets) increased to 192.55 lakh hectare from 186.07 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

Among coarse cereals, area under maize rose to 88.06 lakh hectare from 84.65 lakh hectare.

Area sown to oilseeds increased marginally to 193.84 lakh hectare so far this kharif season from 190.92 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

Among cash crops, area sown to sugarcane increased marginally to 57.68 lakh hectare from 57.11 lakh hectare, cotton acreage rose to 112.76 lakh hectare from 123.71 lakh hectare, while jute-mesta acreage remained lower at 5.74 lakh hectare as against 6.67 lakh hectare.

The overall area sown to all kharif crops remained higher at 1104.63 lakh hectare, compared to 1088.26 lakh hectare in the same period last year. PTI LUX MR MR