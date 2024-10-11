Paddy crop purchase starts in Una district

Una (HP), Oct 11 (PTI) Government agencies started paddy procurement in Una district, said officials on Friday.

The state government, which will continue paddy procurement till December 31, has fixed the price of the crop at Rs 2,320 per quintal. The purchase will be done in all three mandis of Una district -- Rampur, Takrala, and Tahliwal mandis.

The farmer's crop will be checked after cleaning at the purchase centre and the moisture content should not be more than 17 per cent, as per a statement issued here.

Secretary of Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti Una, Bhupendra Singh, said it is necessary for farmers to register on the online portal www.hpappp.nic.in to sell their crops and they can book tokens at any of the three mandis as per their convenience and take their crops there on the scheduled day. PTI COR BPL TRB TRB