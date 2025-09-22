Paddy procurement begins in Haryana

Kurukshetra, Sep 22 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday inaugurated the paddy procurement process for the season from Ladwa grain market, advancing the start date from October 1 to September 22 "in the interest of farmers".

Speaking to the media after reviewing arrangements at the mandi, the chief minister said the government is committed to ensuring that every grain of paddy produced by farmers is procured at the MSP.

He added that farmers will receive timely payments directly into their bank accounts.

On this occasion, the food and supplies department procured around 100 quintals of PR paddy variety from farmers Amit Kumar and Charan Singh in the presence of the chief minister.

Saini said the decision to begin procurement early was taken in the interest of farmers, who had requested that the date be advanced.

During his visit, Saini interacted with farmers, traders, and labourers at the mandi.

He underlined that reforms in goods and services tax under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership have benefitted both common citizens and traders.