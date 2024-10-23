Paddy procurement going on smoothly, says Haryana govt, but Hooda claims tardy lifting

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) The paddy procurement is going on smoothly in Haryana and out of the total arrival, over 36 lakh tonnes has been purchased at the minimum support price, an official release said on Wednesday.

The Haryana government is disbursing money for crop purchase directly into the farmers' bank accounts. During the current season so far, an amount of Rs 5,537 crore has been paid to them, the release said.

During the current procurement marketing season in the state, the purchase of paddy and millet is continuing smoothly in the mandis, it stated. So far, 39,66,050 metric tonne (MT) of paddy has arrived in various mandis. Out of the total arrival, 36,69,146 metric tonne paddy has been purchased on MSP. Continuous lifting of paddy from the mandis is also being ensured, it said.

The statement said to ensure that farmers do not face any problem in selling their crops and they do not have to wait unnecessarily to enter the mandis, the concerned department has provided the facility of online gate pass.

The government is giving a minimum support price of Rs 2,300 per quintal for common paddy and Rs 2,320 per quintal for grade-A paddy, it said.

However, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wednesday said farmers are worried due to "delay" in purchase and lifting of paddy in the mandis.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP government has once again proved to be a complete failure in giving MSP and fertilizers to farmers.

"Farmers are worried due to delay in purchase and lifting of paddy in the mandis "They are forced to sell the crop at a rate lower than MSP due to non-purchase of paddy in mandis, while before polls the BJP had promised to give farmers a rate of Rs 3,100 (per quintal) on paddy. The BJP, as usual, has gone back on its promise after winning the elections," Hooda said in a statement.

He further alleged the government is not even providing DAP to the farmers for sowing the next crop.

"Due to non-supply of fertilizers, farmers have to wait for many days in long queues. Still they are not able to get fertilizers and they have to buy fertilizers in the black market," he claimed.

Hooda said the mandis of the entire state are filled with paddy, and farmers are forced to put their crops on the road.

"After purchase, the government is also deliberately delaying the lifting. Till now 10 lakh metric tonnes of paddy is yet to be lifted. Due to this, there is also a delay in payment to the farmers. Farmers are forced to sell their crops at Rs 200-400 less than the MSP," Hooda said.

The former Chief Minister said that instead of providing MSP and fertilizers, the government is putting all its emphasis on taking action against farmers on stubble burning.

"Cases are being registered against farmers in the entire state and red entries are being made in farm records of those found burning crop residue. Whereas the government should fix the MSP of stubble and buy it.

"The action taken by the government against farmers for burning stubble is completely condemnable," he said.