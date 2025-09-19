Paddy procurement process to begin in Una district from Oct 3

Una (HP), Sep 19 (PTI) The process of paddy procurement will begin on October 3 and continue until December 31 in Himachal's Una district, a top official said on Friday.

Paddy will be procured at government-authorised markets, including the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee of Rampur, Takarla Grain Market and Tahliwal, a statement quoted Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal as saying.

Informing that online registration is mandatory and the online portal www.hpappp.nic.in has been opened for registration, Lal urged farmers who have not yet registered to get enrolled soon to avoid any inconvenience during the procurement process.

He said the government has fixed the minimum support price for paddy at Rs 2,389 (Grade A) per quintal. Farmers will be paid directly into their bank accounts within 48 hours.