Paddy procurement to begin in western UP from Oct 1

Lucknow, Sep 20 (PTI) The paddy procurement will begin in western Uttar Pradesh from October 1, while in divisions of eastern Uttar Pradesh, it will start from November 1 under the Kharif Marketing Year 2025-26.

As per a press statement, registration for the process has already started on September 1. The procurement in western UP will continue till January 31, 2026, and in eastern UP till February 28, 2026.

The government has also increased the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy this year. The MSP for paddy (common) has been fixed at Rs 2,369 per quintal and (grade A) at Rs 2,389 per quintal.

The government has made farmers' registrations mandatory for selling paddy. Farmers must register on the food and civil supplies department website fcs.up.gov.in or on the mobile app UP KISAN MITRA.

Procurement will be done only from registered farmers, as per the statement.

According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, for any assistance or information, farmers can call on the toll-free number 18001800150. They can also contact their district food marketing officer, tehsil regional marketing officer, or block marketing inspector.

Paddy procurement will start in the western Uttar Pradesh divisions from October 1 and will continue till January 31, 2026. Procurement will take place in the divisions of Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Agra, Aligarh, and Jhansi. In the Lucknow division, procurement will be done in Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Sitapur districts during this period.

Paddy procurement will begin in the eastern Uttar Pradesh division from November 1. Procurement will take place in Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Devipatan, Basti, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Prayagraj. In addition, procurement will also begin in the Lucknow division districts of Lucknow, Raebareli, and Unnao from November 1, and it will continue till February 28, 2026.

Payments will be made directly into farmers' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. To prevent middlemen and ensure transparency, procurement at purchase centres will be done only through e-POP (electronic point of purchase) devices with biometric verification of farmers, the statement added.