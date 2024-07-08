Paddy sowing up 19 pc so far, arhar & urad acreage rises sharply

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Area sown to paddy has increased by 19.35 per cent to 59.99 lakh hectare so far in the ongoing 2024-25 kharif (summer) season, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

In the year-ago period, area under paddy was 50.26 lakh hectare.

Sowing of paddy, the main kharif crop, begins with the onset of southwest monsoon from June, and harvesting takes place from September.

Additionally, area sown to pulses also increased to 36.81 lakh hectare till July 8 of the ongoing season, from 23.78 lakh hectare in the same period last year, the ministry said in a statement.

There was a significant rise in coverage of 'arhar', to 20.82 lakh hectare from 4.09 lakh hectare. Area sown to 'urad' was 5.37 lakh hectare as against 3.67 lakh hectare.

However, area under coarse cereals and 'Shree Anna' (millets) decreased to 58.48 lakh hectare from 82.08 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

Among coarse cereals, area under maize rose to 41.09 lakh hectare from 30.22 lakh hectare.

Area sown to oilseeds increased sharply to 80.31 lakh hectare so far this kharif season from 51.97 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

Among cash crops, area sown to sugarcane increased marginally to 56.88 lakh hectare from 55.45 lakh hectare, cotton acreage rose to 80.63 lakh hectare from 62.34 lakh hectare, while jute-mesta acreage remained lower at 5.63 lakh hectare as against 6.02 lakh hectare.

The overall area sown to all kharif crops remained higher by 14 per cent at 378.72 lakh hectare, compared to 331.90 lakh hectare in the same period last year.

While the monsoon arrived early in Kerala, its progress has been sluggish so far, with below-normal rainfall in many regions. However, the India Meteorological Department has forecast above-average rainfall for the overall June-September monsoon season.