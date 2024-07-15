Paddy sowing up 21 pc so far this Kharif season on better rains

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The area under coverage for paddy so far in the ongoing kharif (summer sown) rose 21 per cent to 115.64 lakh hectares on better monsoon rains, according to the agriculture ministry data.

Paddy sowing stood at 95.78 lakh hectares till July 15 last year. Paddy is a major kharif crop.

On Monday, the Department of Agriculture released progress of area coverage under kharif crops as of July 15, 2024.

As per the data, the acreage of pulses has risen to 62.32 lakh hectares from 49.50 lakh hectares in the last season. Among pulses, the area under arhar jumped to 28.14 lakh hectares from 9.66 lakh hectares.

However, coarse cereals sowing area is lower at 97.64 lakh hectares against 104.99 lakh hectares a year ago.

In the non-food category, the area under coverage for oilseeds is higher so far this kharif sowing season at 140.43 lakh hectares compared to 115.08 lakh hectares in the same period last year. Among oilseeds, soyabean acreage has increased to 108.10 lakh hectares from 82.44 lakh hectares.

Cotton acreage is up marginally so far this kharif season at 95.79 lakh hectares against 93.02 lakh hectares.

Overall, the total area under coverage for all kharif crops has risen to 575.13 lakh hectares till July 15 of the current kharif sowing season against 521.25 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

India imports edible oils and pulses to meet domestic demand. Higher acreage of pulses and oilseed crops could lead to bumper output if the weather conditions remain conducive till harvest. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL