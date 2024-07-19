Paddy sowing up 7 pc so far this Kharif season on better rains

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The area under coverage for paddy so far in the ongoing kharif (summer sown) rose 7 per cent to 166.06 lakh hectares on better monsoon rains, according to the agriculture ministry data.

Paddy sowing stood at 155.65 lakh hectares till July 19 last year. Paddy is a major kharif crop.

On Friday, the Department of Agriculture released progress of area coverage under kharif crops as of July 19, 2024.

As per the data, the acreage of pulses has risen to 85.79 lakh hectares from 70.14 lakh hectares in the last season. Among pulses, the area under ‘arhar’ jumped to 33.48 lakh hectares from 19.34 lakh hectares.

However, coarse cereals sowing area is lower at 123.72 lakh hectares against 134.91 lakh hectares a year ago.

In the non-food category, the area under coverage for oilseeds is higher so far this kharif sowing season at 163.11 lakh hectares compared to 150.91 lakh hectares in the same period last year. Among oilseeds, soybean acreage has increased to 119.04 lakh hectares from 108.97 lakh hectares.

Cotton acreage is down so far this kharif season at 102.05 lakh hectares against 105.66 lakh hectares.

Overall, the total area under coverage for all kharif crops has risen to 704.04 lakh hectares till July 19 of the current kharif sowing season against 680.36 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

India imports edible oils and pulses to meet domestic demand. Higher acreage of pulses and oilseed crops could lead to bumper output if the weather conditions remain conducive till harvest. PTI MJH MJH SHW