Padma awardees pitch poison-free farming schools, village-level compost units to boost soil health

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Padma award-winning farmers and agricultural experts on Friday called for establishing "poison-free farming schools", developing gaushalas as organic manure production units, and ensuring village-level availability of compost to promote balanced fertiliser use and arrest soil degradation.

At a brainstorming session convened by the Department of Fertilizers at Shastri Bhawan, experts warned against the "more fertiliser means more profit" mindset and stressed the need for systematic farmer orientation on balanced fertiliser application and crop diversification, an official statement said.

The high-level consultation, chaired by Department of Fertilizers Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra and held under the leadership of Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers JP Nadda, is part of the government's push to strengthen soil health as a nationwide movement in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Save Mother Earth" call.

Padma awardee Umashankar Pandey proposed launching a "Poison-Free Farming School" to educate farmers on sustainable practices and expressed readiness to collaborate with the department across states.

Ram Sharan Verma highlighted the importance of crop rotation and diversification, recommending promotion of green manure, rationalisation of fertiliser bag sizes, and changing farmer mindsets around excessive fertiliser use.

Bharat Bhushan Tyagi advocated scientific crop management and ensuring compost availability at the village level, urging that the message "crop residue is the foundation of prosperity" must reach every farmer.

Seth Pal Singh pointed to pressure for excessive fertiliser sales as a contributing factor and called for accurate estimation of maximum fertiliser requirements for agricultural land, alongside systematic farmer orientation.

Kanwal Singh suggested developing gaushalas as organic manure production units and forming clusters to promote organic farming through a structured chain for health-oriented agriculture.

Chandrashekhar Singh called for strict quality checks of organic products, transparent consumer information, and village-level awareness campaigns as a pledge-based movement led by farmer-producer organisations under progressive awardee farmers.

Nek Ram Sharma emphasised identifying model farmers to lead by example in soil protection, noting that traditional Navgrah rituals using nine types of grains symbolise crop diversification and should be encouraged.

Shyam Sundar Paliwal advocated natural farming practices to revive soil vitality and suggested establishing natural fertiliser plants at the Gram Panchayat level.

Welcoming participants, Mishra said their guidance would provide valuable direction to the department, emphasising that expert recommendations could be implemented as pilot projects towards balanced fertiliser use. He underlined the deterioration of soil health over time due to imbalanced fertiliser application.

The experts also observed that ensuring local availability of manure and fertilisers at the village level would encourage balanced and responsible usage.