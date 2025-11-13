Page Industries Q2 profit marginally down to Rs 194.76 cr; revenue at Rs 1,290.85 cr

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Apparel manufacturer Page Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal decline in its net profit at Rs 194.76 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 195.25 crore during the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Page Industries Ltd (PIL).

Its revenue from operations grew 3.57 per cent to Rs 1,290.85 crore in the September quarter. It was Rs 1,246.27 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In the September quarter, its "sales volume growth was 2.5 per cent YoY, amounting to 56.6 million pieces" and "EBITDA was Rs 279.5 crore", down 0.7 per cent, said its earnings statement.

Total expenses of Page Industries, an exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc (USA) for India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and UAE, were Rs 1,049.27 crore, up 5.1 per cent.

Its total income, which includes other income and finance income, rose 3.92 per cent to Rs 1,310.34 crore in the September quarter on a year-on-year basis.

In the first half (H1) of FY26, total income stood at Rs 2,641.71 crore, up 3.54 per cent.

Its Managing Director V S Ganesh said: "Our continued focus on operational efficiency and cost optimisation measures while investing in product innovation and distribution expansion has contributed to strong operating margins." "While revenue growth was moderate this quarter, we are well positioned to capitalise on the improvement in demand in the coming months," he said On the outlook, the company said: "With several positive impetuses such as GST 2.0 and reduced lending rates, consumption is expected to improve in the coming months. Rapid growth in e-commerce, including quick commerce in metros and expansion in other cities continues to further aid in greater consumption." Shares of Page Industries settled at Rs 39,519.70 per scrip on the BSE, down 2.96 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH SHW