Page Industries Q3 profit down 7.3% to Rs 189 cr

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Apparel manufacturer Page Industries Ltd on Thursday reported 7.3 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 189.53 crore for December quarter FY26, on account of impact from new Labour Codes.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 204.65 crore during the October-December period a year ago, according to a filing from Page Industries Ltd (PIL).

PIL had reported an exceptional item (net loss) of Rs 35 crore in the December quarter, mainly due to the implementation of new Labour Codes.

Its profit before exceptional items and tax was at Rs 291.25 crore in the quarter under review, up 5.92 per cent.

"Sales volume grew 1.4 per cent YoY, amounting to 58.6 million pieces," the company said in its earning statement.

Revenue from operations was higher at Rs 1,386.75 crore in December quarter FY26 as compared with Rs 1,313.05 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total expenses of Page Industries, an exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc (USA) for India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and the UAE - was at Rs 1,107.93 crore, up 5.30 per cent in the December quarter.

Total income, which includes other income and finance income, was at Rs 1,399.19 crore, up 5.43 per cent in the December quarter on a year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing PIL informed that its board in a meeting held on Thursday declared third interim dividend of Rs 125 per equity share for FY 2025-26.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director V S Ganesh said:"Profit after tax for the quarter reflects a decline due to one-time, exceptional provisions arising from the notification of the new Labour Codes." The encouraging consumer response to product launches, combined with the focus on operating efficiencies and continued investments in digital and brand-building initiatives, positions PIL well to accelerate growth and further strengthen leadership position in the periods ahead, he said.

Shares of Page Industries were trading at Rs 35,600 apiece, up 3.42 per cent on BSE. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU