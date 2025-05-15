Page Industries Q4 profit up 51.5% to Rs 164 cr on volume growth, cost optimisation

New Delhi: Apparel manufacturer Page Industries Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 51.6 per cent in net profit at Rs 164 crore for the March quarter of FY'25, helped by volume growth, supply chain efficiency and cost optimisation.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 108.20 crore during the January-March period a year ago, Page Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 10.6 per cent to Rs 1,098.07 crore in the March quarter of this fiscal. It was Rs 992.47 crore in the corresponding period.

The sales volume growth was 8.5 per cent year-on-year, amounting to 49.2 million pieces, Page Industries said in its earnings statement.

The company's EBITDA growth stood at 43.2 per cent, amounting to Rs 235.2 crore.

Total expenses of Page Industries was at Rs 899.52 crore in the quarter under review, up 4.45 per cent from the year-ago period.

Page Industries' total income, which includes other income and finance income, was at Rs 1,118.20 crore, up 11.13 per cent in the March quarter.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Page Industries' net profit was up 28.1 per cent to Rs 729.14 crore, from Rs 569.19 crore a year ago.

In FY25, Page Industries' total consolidated income rose 8.58 per cent to Rs 4,996.54 crore.

"Our sharp focus on supply chain efficiency, product innovation, cost optimisation and consumer experience across all touch points have resulted in 51.6 per cent PAT growth in the quarter and an annual PAT growth of 28.1 per cent," Managing Director V S Ganesh said.

Over the outlook, the company is "very positive" for innerwear and athleisure, aided by the rapid urbanisation and rising purchasing power in India.

"There are evolving and perceptible preferences towards sustainable and functional products by the younger consumers. The rapid development in technology in products and channels of addressing consumers including ecommerce will enable discovering and developing new markets," it said.

Moreover, the board of the company, at its meeting held on Thursday declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 200 per equity share for 2024-25.

Shares of Page Industries on Thursday settled at Rs 46,965 per scrip on BSE, up 1.19 per cent from the previous close.